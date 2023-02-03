The top volleyball recruit in Jones County signed her letter of intent with William Carey on Wednesday. Ella Miller was the lone volleyball player from the Free State to receive a scholarship to a four-year university and is excited to join one of the top programs in the Southern States Athletic Conference.
“I love William Carey,” Miller said. “It’s a smaller campus, but that just means everyone acts more like family there and I know several of the girls there and the coaches. They just make it feel like home.”
