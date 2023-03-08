Young signs

Byron Young, above, signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama on Wednesday as his father Kenny Young and sister Shavon Young look on. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Most reporting from the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis has University of Alabama standout Byron Young’s draft stock on the rise.

Young, who starred at West Jones before moving on to Tuscaloosa, is listed as a mid-round pick. Several team websites have him listed as a sleeper pick.

