Most reporting from the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis has University of Alabama standout Byron Young’s draft stock on the rise.
Young, who starred at West Jones before moving on to Tuscaloosa, is listed as a mid-round pick. Several team websites have him listed as a sleeper pick.
The 6-foot, 3-inch, 294-pounder recorded a 26-inch vertical leap, a 9-foot broad jump and he completed a three-cone drill in 7.68 seconds.
Young’s showing at the combine — an annual event for prospective NFL players who go through a battery of tests and drills — captured the eye of former Tide linebacker Christian Miller, an NFL analyst who said Young would be a good fit in Seattle.
“If you’re looking for an interior guy that has pass-rush ability, Byron Young is a guy who is not spoken about enough,” Miller told seattlesports.com. “He’s a very technical guy, he’s got great measurables, but even more impressive is he has great hand usage.”
The Seahawks have 10 draft picks this year with five of those within the top 100. The team is familiar with Jones County players, as it made offensive lineman Charles Cross its first-round selection two years ago. Cross and Young appeared together on the 2019 Leader-Call football preview magazine.
Sports Illustrated reported that Young could be a target of the Washington Commanders, something the former West Jones star embraced.
“I would love to go there," Young told Sports Illustrated. "I would love to reunite with (Phidarian Mathis)...it would be great to be up there with him... with (Brian Robinson Jr.), Jonathan Allen, (and Daron Payne) all guys who played at Alabama who really set the standard."
NFL.com rated Young an overall 6.13, which would make him the ninth-best tackle prospect in the draft. He scored an 82 on athleticism, which made him the No. 5 defensive tackle prospect.
“Interior defensive lineman with the play traits and versatility to align in odd or even fronts,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report. “Young has decent length and is well-schooled at attacking blocks with good technical savvy. He’s much better as a read-react defender than a one-gapper and must win with power and balance over quickness. He’s likely to fit into a rotational role early on but could develop into an average starter down the road.”
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29. It will be televised by ESPN.
In four seasons at Alabama, Young recorded 132 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks.
He starred at West Jones for four years, leading the team to the 2018 Class 5A state championship game. He was the most highly recruited football player in West Jones history.
