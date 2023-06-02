He just couldn’t stay away for long. Todd Breland, who reached retirement just weeks ago after 28 years of coaching Mississippi public school football, has tossed his hat back into the ring, accepting the opportunity to enter the private-school ranks and lead the Wayne Academy Jaguars into the 2023 season. 

Breland joins a wide range of coaches who have retired from public school and re-entered coaching in private school, including former Wayne County head coach Todd Mangum, who took the reins at Wayne Academy after his time with the War Eagles. 

