He just couldn’t stay away for long. Todd Breland, who reached retirement just weeks ago after 28 years of coaching Mississippi public school football, has tossed his hat back into the ring, accepting the opportunity to enter the private-school ranks and lead the Wayne Academy Jaguars into the 2023 season.
Breland joins a wide range of coaches who have retired from public school and re-entered coaching in private school, including former Wayne County head coach Todd Mangum, who took the reins at Wayne Academy after his time with the War Eagles.
Having spent nearly three decades roaming sidelines throughout the Pine Belt, Breland said it didn’t take very much convincing to draw him back to the game he’s loved for so long. A couple visits to local spring practices was essentially all he needed to realize how much he’d miss the process of building a team and battling each Friday night throughout the fall.
“I went to a couple practices in the Jones County area during the spring just to watch,” Breland recalled. “I got out there, and my heart started pounding a little bit. It’s just one of those things where, you know, you are who you are. This is what I love to do.
“This opportunity came open, the two sides made contact and it took less than a week to get it done.”
Although he’s mostly known for the 21 years he spent at Laurel High School, Breland is no stranger to Waynesboro. After beginning his career as an offensive assistant under former Tornadoes head coach Buddy Dukes in 1995, Breland took on a similar role at Wayne County in 2003, where he helped head coach Marcus Boyles lead the War Eagles to two state championships within a four-year span.
During that time, Breland got a first-hand look at Waynesboro’s appreciation for the game and how it can uplift a community, which he said only added to his excitement to return and coach the Jaguars.
“One thing I know for sure is that they’re passionate about football,” Breland said. “That feels good to be a part of. I got here early this morning at 6 o’clock and went to Walmart, and two or three people stopped to talk. They said they remembered me and were excited to have us back.
“The people in this county just love football. It’s always been special to them. They genuinely care, and they hold you accountable for it. That’s the kind of place you want to be.”
As a head coach, Breland’s track record speaks for itself. From 2012 to 2019, he led Laurel to an 82-27 record — making him the second-winningest coach in Tornadoes football history, behind only George Blair — with four region titles and a Class 5A state championship in 2014. During that time, the Tornadoes were 48-6 against region opponents and 15-7 in playoff games. They also won five of seven Laurel Leader-Call Battle for the Belt championships over fellow Jones County programs.
“As a young coach, you dream of the opportunity to coach a program like (Laurel),” Breland said when announcing his departure in 2019. “I inherited a program that was in really good shape, and I like to think I left it in better shape than when it was given to me.”
From there, Breland went to South Jones, where his wife Rebekah was a teacher and his daughter Morgan was a cheerleader. He coached the Braves to 11 wins and 21 losses through three seasons, with a Class 5A playoff appearance in 2020.
While grateful for his time with the Braves and the relationships he built in Ellisville, Breland said it was simply time to begin a new chapter, and he looks forward to the chance to make new memories with an all-new group.
“I had a good situation where I was at, and they all know how highly I think of them, but this was just a new opportunity that my family and I felt was best for us at the time,” Breland said. “Football is football, and coaching is coaching, so I’m excited to be here.”
With the 2023 season only a couple months away, Breland has already begun summer workouts with his new roster. He plans to do everything in his ability to put the Jaguars in position to win games, but more importantly, he wants to make sure he puts them in position to become respectable young men once their playing days are over.
“We’re going to teach our kids to do the little things right. When you do the little things right on a daily basis, the wins will come,” Breland said. “But our No. 1 goal will be to teach life lessons and give these young men an experience they’ll enjoy. They only have one shot at competing in high school sports, and I’m going to do all I can to protect them and give them an opportunity to compete.”
The Jaguars will be looking to bounce back from a 4-5 season last fall under former head coach Cole Holden, in search of their first MAIS playoff appearance since 2020.
