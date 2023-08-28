With Friday night’s memorable showdown between Laurel and West Jones in the books, I can finally say that high school football is back — and I mean that in more ways than one.
Each generation of sports fans has its own core memories. For a guy like me, who’s still working on coming to terms with the fact that he’ll turn 30 years old in less than two weeks, the first mention of high school football often brings back memories from the 2000s, when local fans seemed more excited about Friday nights than they were about Saturdays or Sundays. I’d venture to guess that many others around the Pine Belt would say the same.
You just had to be there. No, really, you had to be there. There were no score updates waiting at your fingertips or 4K footage of each game’s highlights circulating around social media. If you wanted to take part in the special moments that came to life on local fields, you had to see it for yourself. As a young fan, I could hardly wait to get to Sunday school each weekend, not to discuss what happened in the SEC or what would happen later that afternoon in the NFL, but to swap stories with my friends about what went down under those Friday night lights.
And I certainly wasn’t alone. For a time, it was rather common to see bleachers in Laurel, Soso or Waynesboro filled to the brim with an hour remaining before kickoff. I still recall one extreme case back in 2003, when War Eagle fans climbed onto the roof of the concessions stand to catch a glimpse of the action, and at least one brave soul cheered for the Mustangs from a tree stand perched above the visitors’ sideline. High school football was the biggest show in town, and nobody wanted to miss out on the excitement. I rarely did.
Those core memories are part of why this past Friday night resonated a little differently with me than most have in recent years. No, I didn’t see anyone scaling walls or climbing trees, but I felt it. That unmistakable energy and excitement that I’ve only experienced on a few other occasions. Don’t get me wrong, any clash between Laurel and West Jones is a spectacle in its own right, but this one felt like it meant just a little bit more.
I noticed that upon arrival, as did any others who dared to travel down Springhill Road around sunset on Friday evening. After walking nearly a quarter mile from my car to the front gate — and that’s a measurement, not a guess — I stood in line with at least a couple hundred fans, anxiously awaiting my turn to walk through. You’d have thought Saint Peter himself was standing at the entrance, with an aged scroll and a whole lot of dirt on everyone in Jones County. To our relief, there were only a few teachers collecting tickets next to a metal detector.
By kickoff, even standing room around Mustang Field seemed pretty hard to find. Both teams were joined on the sidelines by noticeably-larger groups of former players, who were eager to show support as their alma maters fought for this year’s bragging rights. And, of course, that cheeky, relentless West Jones student section I always look forward to seeing was out in full force, decked out in almost everything but green and gold, but somehow it was still fitting.
The lights seemed a little brighter, the cheers seemed a little louder, and the postgame celebration seemed like it would last a little longer. Indeed, this one was special, and it took me back to the days that first inspired me to pursue what I’m doing right at this moment.
What a welcome for West Jones’ new head coach Cory Reynolds, who surely felt the immense support that was put on display during his first home game — and first home win — as a Mustang. I couldn’t imagine a more fitting way to kick off another exciting season of high school football in the Free State. You just had to be there.
