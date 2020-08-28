Leadership Jones County project wins state award
•
The Leontyne Price Musical Park was a passion project, Teri Knight said. That’s likely a reason it recently won the Outstanding Creative Placemaking award from the Mississippi Main Street Association.
Knight was an integral part of the creative team behind it — as part of the Leadership Jones County program, Team Treblemakers repurposed an under-used space off Central Avenue to install the park. Musical instruments, shade, sponsored benches, all right in front of the Laurel mural created by River Prince. The park was a cooperative effort that involved myriad local entities such as the City of Laurel, the Parks and Recreation Department, the Laurel Arts League, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and more.
“The placemaking project should show how it enhances quality of life for existing residents, increases creative activity and creates a distinct sense of place,” the MMSA wrote on its website.
Further contributors include Laurel Main Street, the Price family, Laurel Machine and Foundry, Sonny & Cille Screen Printing, The Knight Butcher and Central Creativity.
“I went to Judi Holifield with Laurel Main Street and she told me they’d wanted to make a musical park,” said Knight, owner of The Knight Butcher with her husband Chad. “I threw it out there, ‘What if we took it on as our project?’”
Holifield secured the proper approvals, and the park was green-lighted. Team Treblemakers raised money by selling ribeyes through The Knight Butcher and connecting with people who wanted to donate, which was Knight’s role. Treblemakers member Jeremy McAndrew and his coworkers at Dixie Electric handled the bulk of the installation, with permission from Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer, who ensured it was safe to dig there.
“My thing was kind of knowing which people would be able to help, and I’m not shy asking for it,” Knight said with a laugh.
Rhye McLeod of Central Creativity helped build and continues to repair instruments. The Laurel Arts League donated an instrument as well. Laurel Machine and Foundry donated the canopy poles, which Ulmer drove into the ground. Internationally acclaimed opera singer Leontyne Price, who was born and grew up in Laurel, had to approve the park.
“We’re really big about showing people we have a rich music history,” Knight said of Team Treblemakers. “We really want to encourage music within the community. Leontyne Price is a world-renowned opera singer — it’s crazy when you pull up her history and she was born and raised here. There have been groups wanting to honor her in some way. There was a need. George Bassi (of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art) was instrumental in getting her approval.”
Bassi and the LRMA in 2019 featured Price in an exhibit titled "O Patria Mia," which drew raves from visitors and locals.
Holifield submitted the application to the state association for the award. The rest is history.
All the feedback has been phenomenal, Knight said, and the fundraising page on Facebook is still active with people posing for photos at the park.
“It’s been special for Laurel. I don’t think I’ve been anywhere that has a musical park like that,” Knight said.
In respect to the Leadership Jones County program, which is administered by the Jones County Economic Development Authority, Knight said it was one of the best things she could have tackled as a resident here. Members learn about the history of the county and city, meeting once per month for a year. It’s also a great way to learn about what goes on behind the scenes on the county level.
“I wanted to do it. In my head, it seemed like a lot of work, but you learn so much about Jones County, the community and everything that’s happened. It was so helpful, and all these projects were so rewarding,” Knight said.
Team Treblemakers were comprised of Hillary Bingham, Teri Knight, Johnson Marcellino, Jeremy McAndrew and Joy Ulland.
“The Treblemakers, a Leadership Jones County team, raised over $15,000 to fund the project and worked hard to reach out to the community for both input and arts education,” the MMSA wrote of the group. “The park was built to enable people of all ages — but especially formative youth — to experience the enrichment that music can provide through both sheer enjoyment and gaining an understanding of musical concepts. The many students who come to the park to play and learn will be inspired by Laurel’s most famous daughter."
The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association was recognized for being a national semi-finalist for the Great American Main Street Award by the National Main Street Center. The Mississippi Development Authority, Mississippi Power and Entergy Mississippi were recognized as top investors of MMSA and sponsors of the annual awards.
In 2019, Mississippi Main Street's Designated Communities generated 185 net new businesses, 62 business expansions to existing businesses, 633 net new jobs, 101 building rehabilitations and 331 downtown residential units. In addition, 178 public improvement projects were completed as well as 36 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $148 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2019, and more than 43,211 volunteer hours were recorded.
Every dollar spent in this organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state, MMSA officials said.
Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5.5 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.3 billion in public investment).
MMSA currently has 45 Designated Main Street Community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.