Read more, react less
•
Over the last few years, I’ve planted some vegetables in the backyard every spring. Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, okra in a 4x16 strip of land that was lusher than the rest because of a septic-tank overflow. (There’s an obvious analogy or meme: “The grass is always greener where people are full of s - - t.”)
I hate to call it a garden, based on the standards set by my grandparents, who grew their own food as if their lives depended on it ... because, well, that was the case when they learned.
For me, gardening is mostly therapeutic, not a necessity. But with soaring food prices — especially on produce — I’m more motivated than usual to make sure my efforts are productive. I’ve even added a crudely constructed monstrosity to my patio for planting a few more items.
My mother had the inner components removed from their old bedroom armoire, so I channeled my inner Ben Napier and salvaged some parts, then stacked them between a pair of old doors I’d swiped from my grandparents’ house in Possumneck years ago.
The idea was Ben-like, but the execution, not so much. My final product looks like what Ben would do if they made him funnel beer through every creepy My Pillow Guy commercial during Tucker Carlson’s show, then blindfolded him, spun him around for 30 seconds and gave him 10 minutes to complete it.
But it’s functional. And it makes me smile to think about all of the inappropriate jokes my dad would make about me growing cucumbers in what used to be his underwear drawer.
Like many of you, the unseasonably warm weather over the last few weekends tempted me to get an early start on my gardening. The possibility of not having to pay for peppers and tomatoes in May was tempting ... but history is the best teacher.
All of us who have been around these parts for more than a few years know that there’s bound to be another freeze or two before Easter. That has proved true once again, so hopefully, you didn’t fall for the fake spring! If you did, you will have to go buy more seeds and/or plants and do all of that work again.
Only the businesses that sell seeds and plants — and the folks who shill for them — will be glad that temps dropped into the 30s during and right after spring break. They probably encouraged people to “go for it!” on the first day the mercury hit the upper 70s in mid-February. (There’s another obvious analogy for Congress, commentators and columnists.)
Planting a garden is an investment, of sorts. There are a lot of factors that are out of our control, so it takes a lot of luck, but we have to look at history and be wise to put the odds in our favor, as much as possible. Yes, plant your corn early, but not too early. And not next to the tomatoes. They don’t grow well together.
Soil, sun, water and temperature are all that matters for getting good growth. Equity and inclusion don’t factor into the equation one bit. In fact, making that the priority could ruin everything in the garden. Diversity alone doesn’t promote positive yields, though it is recommended for every economy ... err, garden. The root elements have to be in place first. There’s just no substitute.
Some people may feel good about themselves and make like-minded people feel morally superior, too, if they make diversity and equity the priorities over the basics ... but this summer, they’ll just have their virtue to cling to, not tomatoes on the vine.
Then again, if their neighbors were forced to give them some of the tomatoes they worked for, why would the diversity and equity crowd care if their gardening practices were effective? And, eventually, why would the ones who grow things the right way be motivated to keep working so hard if the wrong-way neighbors are just going to get their harvest?
Of course, these are concerns that have been discussed since New Deal and Great Society programs were introduced by presidents and bureaucracies pushing to centralize power under the guise of government “helping” the people. Those programs were the basis for the impending nanny state that we have now, that doesn’t allow for failure — removing the threat that is the single greatest motivation for creating success.
The most famous person I’ve ever interviewed was Oprah Winfrey, when she attended the grand opening of a state-of-the-art, $4 million Boys & Girls Club that bears her name in her hometown of Kosciusko, where I was editor of the paper. Her handlers allowed me a single question, so I tried to ask something that mattered: “You were raised in poverty with all sorts of unspeakable obstacles, but your hunger propelled you to unimaginable success. How do you give all of these advantages to these children yet still make sure they stay hungry enough to succeed, too?”
She thought for a second, and said, “It’s going to take inspired leadership ...”
Well, we’re sorely lacking in inspiring leaders today. They punish people who produce things and reward those who don’t, using them as political pawns to make themselves and the donor class feel virtuous — all while exempting them and themselves from the rules they make.
I can’t do an essay on esoteric economic principles, but I do have a paid-off truck, four months’ living expenses in the bank and a remortgaged house note that I’m paying on a 10-year amortization. I did that alone as a single parent on a middle-class salary through sacrifice and a sense of responsibility.
Now, that’s not boasting. On the contrary. My point is that you don’t have to be special or lucky to be responsible. It’s the Oprahs of the world — whether they’re well-meaning, guilt-ridden or whatever — who seem to believe they’re special. After all, it’s pretty presumptuous to say, “Well, I was able to do this, but I doubt most people can do what I did ...”
Their actions say that, even if their words don’t.
The New Deal and Great Society were put in place during times of trouble, which is when all bad policy gets made by politicians, with the support of scared, desperate people. Wise people who want to pump the brakes are labeled as heartless and uncaring, unable to relate to the masses. That keeps most of them quiet now.
Those governmental programs from the ’30s and ’60s — well-intentioned as they may have been — were enacted when there were far more people contributing to the trough than consuming from it. But those heartless, uncaring folks’ concerns were well-founded. And those chickens are coming home to roost, to continue the home-farming analogy with a clucking cliché.
One doesn’t need a degree in economics or finance to understand these basic principles. What we have now is not sustainable. Don’t give the keys to the country to anyone who doesn’t understand that.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.