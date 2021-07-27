There was a time when Democrats tried to hide who they really were. Not any
more. They have become so emboldened by the slim margins they hold in both the house and senate — as well as their new-found ability to use race, open borders and COVID-19 as weapons — they are no longer afraid about openly embracing and promoting communism. And they are not afraid to tell people how they really feel about the greatest country that has ever existed ... they absolutely hate it. They hate freedom. They hate liberty. They hate the American dream.
Just look at their response to the people who are protesting on the streets in Cuba in an attempt to overthrow the evil communist regime that was started under Fidel Castro. These protesters are holding up American flags and begging for Joe Biden to help them break the chains of the totalitarian regime that has held them in the bondage of poverty and subservience to the government for more than 60 years.
The Demo-Commie terrorist group Black Lives Matter, which has been disgustingly embraced and supported by mainstream corporate America, issued the following statement: “Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government is at the heart of Cuba’s current crises.” What moronic marxist at BLM came up with that? Cuba hasn’t had a free and fair election since Castro took control of the country by force in 1959.
I think Sen. Marco Rubio, who is of Cuban descent, said it best: “The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in Cuba.”
He then offered to help BLM activists emigrate to Cuba so they could experience the communist utopia for themselves.
But lest you think BLM communists are the exception amongst the Demo-Commies, Nikole Hannah-Jones, the founder of the “1619 Project” — a group that actively promotes the theory that America is systemically racist and evil — has stated, “Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people of any place really in the hemisphere ... and that’s largely due to socialism, which I’m sure no one wants to hear.”
Can anyone really be this stupid? Of course, whites and blacks share equality in Cuba. That is because everyone is equally poor and repressed in Cuba. Nothing says equality like whites and blacks waiting in line together for government cheese. But don’t think this isn’t what the Demo-Commies actually want. They do.
They want everyone — black, white, Asian, Hispanic — to suffer equally. Under communism, the only people who don’t suffer is the ruling class.
And this isn’t just the fringe of the Demo-Commie Party either. The mentally-challenged Congresswoman from New York known as AOC also blamed the United States for the suffering of the Cuban people, completely ignoring the crimes of the communist regime that had taken away all freedoms, violated human rights and imprisoned and killed anyone who dared disagree openly with the government.
But I guess most disconcerting is the Demo-Commies’ lack of support and empathy for the people of Cuba. Joe Biden, the Demo-Commies’ useful dementia patient, has openly told Cuban protestors not to flee to the United States while opening our southern border to every other migrant.
It is no mystery why. Cubans fleeing the horrors of a totalitarian socialist regime certainly wouldn’t help a Demo-Commie party that is actively trying to install its own totalitarian socialist regime right here in the United States.
Meanwhile in Texas, a group of Demo-Commie state legislators were also rearing their ugly and very stupid heads.
Texas house Demo-Commies got on a plane and fled the state so that they could illegally preclude a quorum for passing an election security bill that would, in effect, ensure that Texas elections would be safe and secure, and there would only be one vote per person.
However, Demo-Commies don’t want free and fair elections. They want the type of elections that are held in other socialist totalitarian countries where the outcomes of such elections are predetermined. They want elections like the one in 2020 in which they used COVID as an excuse to pull off massive voter fraud.
It is why hundreds of lawyers have been hired by the Demo-Commie party to fight forensic audits from taking place in states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania. If there was no fraud, why are the Demo-commies so scared of an audit?
And why are Demo-commies so scared of voter ID? IDs are used for everything from driving to flying, to renting a hotel room to being able to fish. Yet Demo-commies want Americans to believe that having to present an ID to vote is somehow stopping minorities from voting. Horse manure.
This is about the Demo-Commie Party’s need to subvert elections in their favor through fraud and corruption.
But back to those empty-headed Texan Demo-commies who illegally fled their state to avoid voting for an election bill that would ensure free and fair elections in Texas. There they were hailed as heroes by their fellow Demo-Commies as they sat maskless and joyful on their private jet while drinking their champagne. I saw that picture juxtaposed against a photo of how the rest of us have to ride on planes ... masked, huddled together, absolutely miserable.
The comparison was perfect as it showed exactly how totalitarian socialist countries are governed. The ruling class rides in private jets, drinks champagne and lives in palaces. The proletariat are treated like cattle. They are workers and their only job is to support the state and keep their mouths shut. They have no rights, no freedom and are to do whatever the government tells them to do. They have no way of bettering their lives. They are expendable. They are Cubans, Chinese, Russians, Venezuelans and North Koreans and they long for the freedom and opportunities that come with living in a Democratic, capitalist nation like the United States.
The Demo-Commies have used COVID to bring this kind of Orwellian nightmare to the greatest country that has ever existed, and they don’t want it to stop now.
(Postscript: Six of those Texas Demo-Commies who fled the state while flying maskless on a private jet subsequently contracted COVID-19 in what has become a “super spreader” event. If this had been a plane full of Republicans, or even Independents, the propaganda arm of the Demo-Commie Party known as the mainstream press would have blown a gasket. However, the Texas Demo-Commies are getting a free pass. We no longer have a free and fair press, and this, my friends, is exactly why the Demo-Commie Party has been able to wrestle control of the country away from it’s freedom-loving citizens.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.