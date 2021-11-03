The Great Awakening has begun. 

During a few minutes when President Joe Biden remained awake at the international climate conference, he was shown on video riding in the presidential limousine. Did he know where he was? Or was he just doing more of what he is told, a pathetic old man who has been taken advantage of by a throng of people who should be brought up on elder abuse charges.
Biden spent the week in Europe at a climate summit, talking about how America is the great Satan responsible for the destruction of the planet. He got to his events as part of an 85-vehicle motorcade — and those beasts are not running on wind power.
Doing much more damage than that motorcade, though, is our president, who pledged billions — certainly trillions — to fight a problem that we have no control over changing. Being able to control the climate is the highest form of hubris.
But the socialist globalists who have overtaken the Democratic Party don’t care. Bankrupt America in the name of climate change. Allow an international body to bankrupt the treasury, then give it away to whomever they see fit. Insanity!!
And even if we did cut our emissions by 100 percent tomorrow — if everything just stopped — it wouldn’t make a teaspoon of difference. Climate “czar” John Kerry — a charlatan on a private jet — admitted as much, saying that without India and China on board with these ridiculous measures, nothing will change.
The administration’s response? If we don’t join a climate agreement, within 12 years, the world as we know it will end.
All the climate change summits are about is putatively punishing wealthy nations — the United States on top of the list — for that wealth. But make no mistake, those bankrupting the treasury will be just fine; it will be all of us who will be most affected.
So we have a sham climate summit with billions and billions of dollars pledged in a grand shakedown. But to this vacuous president, that is not enough.
It did, however, finally answer the question of who is actually pulling the levers of power — Barack Obama in a shadowy third term. How do I know? Biden went on an apology tour. Remember that? Obama became infamous when, in his first months in office, he traveled the world to apologize for America. It set in motion a downward spiral of the spirit of being an American. No longer was it a sign of pride to rise under the red, white and blue, but something we all needed to apologize for.
I refused then, and I will refuse now, especially with a president who is controlled on every action he takes. Every word he speaks is scripted. When he does wander astray, the corporate media has his back. No president in recent history has been so protected and sheltered than this man. He exemplifies weakness — something globalists need to fully pounce on. Those who do not share in the notion of American weakness will find themselves more and more referred to as “domestic terrorists” when all they are are patriots being pushed to the limits.
A strong America makes for a strong world, something globalists pushing the Great Reset must destroy. We must feel weak and scared. We must be mirror images of our weak president. Then and only then will the country be at its most vulnerable.
But the veil is being lifted as more and more of this sham presidency is exposed. It’s all fake.
During a press conference in August, when we learned that he was being instructed on which reporters to call on, Biden said, “They gave me a list here, the first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O’Donnell, NBC …”
O’Donnell, part of a compromised corporate media, launched a softball question that Biden stumbled over. Her selection to ask the first question proved to not be an accident, however.
Fast forward to Monday at the climate summit in Scotland — the most pressing issue of our time, the one that, without a key to the American treasury, the world will end — and the camera focuses on Joe Biden. He is listening to some world leader drone on and on about deadlines to destruction and armageddon when he falls asleep. He doesn’t doze off. He doesn’t rest his eyes. He falls asleep for nearly 30 seconds. Only when an aide walks up to him with a fake note did he wake up.
I hate to do this, but it must be done. Had Donald Trump fallen asleep for 30 seconds at a climate summit, the lead-in on NBC News that night would have been something akin to: “Trump snoozes while the world burns ... President Donald Trump, a climate-denier, fell asleep during the worldwide climate summit, signaling to his ambivalence toward the most pressing issue of our time. We go now to Scotland ...
“Thanks, world leaders were expressing their dismay that Trump fell asleep during the climate summit,” the reporter says. “He has made it clear that he doesn’t care about the climate, a feeling that was only strengthened by his heartless act.”
Back to Biden … when NBC News reported on him falling asleep during a climate speech, the reporter dismisses Biden’s dozing this way: “It is also true that the hours are long, the time differences are real and the president has kept a rigorous schedule over several days, having lots of meetings, appearances and speeches. And quite a late night last night.”
Who was that reporter?
Kelly O’Donnell, NBC News.
One hand washes the other.
It’s not news. It’s propaganda.
The Great Awakening has begun.
Let’s go, Brandon!!
