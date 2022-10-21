We have only two weeks left before the midterms. Thank God. No one could have possibly imagined the incredible amount of damage that the Joe Biden administration and Democrats would do to this nation in a mere two years. It’s almost impossible to fathom how we could fall so fast in such a short period of time.
A mere two years ago, we were an energy-independent nation that didn’t have to rely on the Middle East, Russia or any other country for something as important and vital as oil and gas. Our energy independence made the United States of America strong, secure and prosperous. We were the envy of every other nation on the planet.
On Day 1 of this presidency, Joe Biden began his attack on the U.S. oil industry, killing pipelines and shutting down production … not because it was in the best interest of the country, but because he climbed in bed with New Green Deal global socialists who are both stupid and arrogant enough to believe they can control the climate. It’s made us a much weaker and much poorer country.
A mere two years ago, our southern border was under control. Trump’s wall was being built, a “remain in Mexico” policy was in place and our border patrol agents were given the support they needed to round up and deport illegals. Joe Biden and his merry band of moronic Democrats decided to immediately shut down the building of the wall even though it was already paid for. “Remain in Mexico” was scrapped and the floodgates were opened for drugs, terrorists, gangs, sex traffickers and God knows what else to be ushered into our country unchecked and unobstructed.
In a policy that can only be deemed an effort to destroy the nation, Biden not only opened up the border, but then decided to help promote the illegal activity by secretly flying and busing the illegals to various cities and towns across the nation. It’s not only made us less safe, but it has brought chaos and crime to communities throughout the nation.
A mere two years ago, our economy was strong. Inflation was non-existent. The stock market was at record highs. And then Biden and the Democrats decided to go on their record-breaking, multitrillion-dollar spending spree. More unnecessary money for COVID, lots of money for the New Green Deal and billions on expanding the government, including the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents. All of the spending led to exactly what any 10th-grade economics student knew would happen — INFLATION. Record-breaking, 40-year high inflation. Gas, groceries and necessities of every variety have skyrocketed, causing hardships on working- and middle-class Americans, as well as the poor.
And, I guess, just to slap Americans across the face, Biden has the gall to name his last inflation-increasing spending bill “The Inflation Reduction Act.” It simply shows the lack of respect that Democrats have for the collective intelligence of the American people.
A mere two years ago, leaders like Russia’s Vladamir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un respected our country and our president’s strength and leadership. That is no longer the case under a weak, decrepit and obviously senile Commander in Chief, not to mention our new “woke” military under the leadership of Gen. Mark Milley who seems more concerned with making sure cadets have time off for sex-change surgery than on whether they can handle an M4 Carbine.
Think this is an overstatement? Just hours after his inauguration, Joe Biden signed an executive order that opened military service to all transgender individuals, and since that time has expanded the decree to make sure that all active members of the military can have their sex-change surgeries and all related hormone and drug treatments taken care of at taxpayers’ expense. That’s our new military.
In the meantime, while our military is focusing on pronouns, gender dysphoria and wokeness, Russia invades Ukraine, and Biden’s over-the-top response is both MORE SPENDING in sending billions to Ukraine as well as actively pushing for regime change in Russia, which has the United States the closest it has been to nuclear annihilation since the Cuban Missile Crises. It’s another resounding and colossal blunder for the Biden administration, but this one has put the lives of every single American at risk.
Of course, I could go on and on. There is the skyrocketing crime rate. There is the weaponization of the FBI, IRS, DOJ and other government agencies. There is government-sanctioned racism toward white people. There is that pesky election-meddling with Facebook officials now admitting that the FBI asked them to kill the Hunter Biden story before the 2020 election. And then there is the Hunter Biden story itself that is slowly but surely coming to light, even with the media doing everything to kill it.
The entire country will eventually learn that Joe Biden is, was and always has been compromised. He sold our country out to China, Ukraine and others. He works for everyone but the American people. He is the enemy, along with the Clintons, Obamas, Pelosis, McConnells and Grahams. The swamp is real and its creatures have all sold us out for their own personal gain — all at the expense of America’s taxpayers.
On Nov. 8, let the backlash begin. If a red tsunami doesn’t sweep Democrats out of power in both the House and Senate, then all may be lost already. I mean, seriously, what more can the government do to us without us finally saying “ENOUGH!”?
However, I fully expect that Americans have finally had enough. Enough big-government spending, enough inflation, enough green energy being forced down our throats before the technology is ready, enough “woke” bullcrap, enough being controlled by the war lobbyists, enough dividing us by race, enough of our government being used against the people who are supposed to be in charge, and that is us — We, the people.
It’s time for a backlash, and then a counter-revolution led by the people. And it starts with a red wave, as there is a massive amount of damage that has been done to this country that must be reversed. Once Republicans take control, don’t trust them. We experienced the Tea Party backlash in the 2010 midterms, but most of those people let us down. We must hold them accountable this time around and demand action.
We must make sure that government agencies, from the FBI to the DOJ, are investigated and that criminal actions inside those agencies are prosecuted so that election tampering, “Russian Collusion” hoaxes and the abuses of power used against Donald Trump before, during and after his presidency are answered for. We must demand that universal Voter ID is instituted state by state so that we can have faith in elections again. And we must demand term limits so that there is no longer any chance that lifelong politicians like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell can get rich off the backs of working Americans.
And that is just a start of what needs to happen. On Nov. 8, let’s make it a red tsunami, the likes of which this country has never seen before. And, then let’s start the process of returning this country back to “We, the people.”
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
