For the first time in five years, Northeast Jones will host Collins in a clash of the Tigers to kick off their 2023 season. With bragging rights and momentum on the line, head coach Keith Braddock believes his team is ready and able to pursue a 1-0 start to the season on its home field.
Last year’s campaign ended on a sour note for NEJ, having lost its final four contests, including a bitter 12-10 loss to North Pike in the season finale. But Braddock believes that bitter taste left in their mouths has only pushed his players to work even harder over the past few months, and he likes what he’s seen from the Tigers in preparation for Week 1.
“We’ve seen a lot of good things this summer,” he said. “Our guys have been working hard, and they feel good about where they’re at right now. I think that’s one of the most important things, just having that confidence and leadership from the veterans on your team.”
Braddock said that, like many teams, heat concerns have recently put a cap on what they can expect to accomplish at practice from week to week, but he’s been proud of the way his players have rolled with the punches.
“It’s been challenging. With the weather and everything else, we’ve had to adjust and adapt on the fly to a lot of things in recent weeks, but I’ll give it to our kids — they just keep showing up ready to work,” Braddock said. “The fact that we got to squeeze in a couple outdoor practices this week was great, and we’re excited about the chance to finally go out and compete on Friday.”
Of course, the longtime head coach is well aware that even more challenges are still to come, one being this Friday against an opponent that’s seemingly had NEJ’s number in recent years. Of the eight times they’ve played since 1978, Collins has won the past four, with NEJ’s most recent win in the series dating back to 1994.
Similarly to NEJ, Collins struggled in 2022, ending a 4-8 season with a 55-7 playoff loss to Scott Central in November. But Braddock said he and his players know not to underestimate the program’s ability to regroup and reload with exceptional talent.
“Coach Booth is a great friend of mine, and I have no doubt he’s going to have his guys ready to compete at a high level,” Braddock said. “They’re always very athletic, they’re big and physical, they’re going to get after you on defense and they don’t really get tird of running.
That’s just the style of play they typically bring to the table. Collins always has a pretty exceptional pool of talent, and they do a good job of putting their kids in position to make plays, the whole Class 2A thing — that doesn’t mean that much to us at all. We know we’re going to have a tough challenge on our hands, and we’ve got to show up and be ready to compete.”
The two groups of Tigers will take the field at 8 p.m. Friday for their first kickoff of the new campaign.
