Tommie Jean Ross

Tommie Jean (Irvin) Ross, 97, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Huntsville, Ala., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living in La Crosse. She was born Nov. 21, 1925, in Laurel to Thomas William Irvin (originally, Irving) of Mount Vernon, Ala., in Mobile County, and Eula “Honeycomb” (Clifton) Irvin of McLain. Her father worked for the Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad as a locomotive engineer.
Graduating from Laurel High School, she enjoyed a 60-year career as a secretary. She worked for Humble Oil (now Exxon) in New Orleans; First Baptist Church in Lumberton; Mountain View Baptist Church in Huntsville; the State of Florida in Tallahassee; and Teledyne-Brown Engineering in Huntsville.
She met William Henry Ross Sr. at Second Avenue Baptist Church in Laurel. He was born on a farm near Tucker's Crossing and Myrick. They married on Aug. 18, 1947, in Laurel. He was called by God to preach the gospel; they began their marriage with him entering New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and her assisting with church work. They served in Baptist churches in Napoleon and Rio, La.; Cottonwood, Ala.; Stonewall, Lumberton and Morton in Mississippi; Huntsville; Havana, Fla.; and Hazel Green, Ala. After his retirement in 1987, they relocated to Huntsville and she assisted him at Beulah Presbyterian Church in Elkmont, Ala.
They had one son, William Henry Ross Jr. (Kristine), born in Lumberton. In 2010, Jean moved to La Crosse to be near the couple — and Jean's five grandchildren.
She is further survived by her nephew Tom (Celie) Windham and their daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, who died in 2007; and three sisters, Doris Rae “Jackie” Irving and Betty (Monty) Windham, both of Laurel, and Peggy (Lynn) Hunter of Clarksville, Tenn.
Tommie Jean loved her family, her co-workers and her many friends. She cherished her church friends in various communities, where she worshipped, taught adult ladies' Bible study, visited the sick and played piano. She created award-winning recipes, (e.g, a 1978 Florida Beef Recipe contest) and enjoyed writing (many stories were published in church magazines). Jean has been an example, embodying the fruit of the spirit in gentleness, love and faithfulness to her Lord. Her body will be buried next to that of her husband in Laurel.
Tommie Jean's family thanks the staff Brookdale Senior Living Center.
A graveside service will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23.
