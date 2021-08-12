I’m a miracle. Yes, it’s true.
How on earth I was brought into this world is one of the great mysteries of life. As the story goes, my mom and dad — before they were my mom and dad — were in an Albany, N.Y., watering hole when my dad said, to no one in particular, “Has anyone seen (Joe Sixpack).” My mother heard the voice and, too, was waiting for Joe Sixpack. She turned around to talk and the rest is history.
That might have been the last thing those two had in common — searching for Joe Sixpack.
My dad was a conservative who, in his later years, watched Fox News religiously. He loathed big government, thought Bill Clinton was the lowest form of life outside of plankton, had no use for the Bush dynasty and, sadly, bought into some of the conspiracy theories surrounding Barack Obama.
My mother worships at the altar of Bernie Sanders. She views the world through emotion and heart, has empathy for the downtrodden and cannot seem to advance past the ills society committed hundreds of years ago. She has donated to Black Lives Matter, even as I said that organization should not be confused with the sentiment that “black lives matter” — the two are not the same — and
displayed a “Biden-Harris 2020” sticker on her car. I knew she wasn’t really for them, though, as she taped it onto her back window.
Told you it was a miracle to even be here. Out of that wedlock came four
children. My sister holds most of her political leanings to herself but certainly leans heavily toward Mom’s side of the political spectrum. In group texts, she will be one of the first to exit stage left when my older brother — one year her junior — gets on his soapbox.
Brian is four years older than I am. When it comes to politics, he is the polar opposite of the women in the family. He listens to the podcasts labeled “conspiracy theories” by mainstream media outlets. He believes that the United States is in the midst of a globalist takeover, and I’m not sure he is far off.
He is convinced the 2020 presidential election was stolen, not by physically changing votes but using the COVID-19 pandemic to rewrite election laws on the fly without much thought or oversight. An honest — if that is possible — look at history generations from now likely will prove him right about the election and, sadly, the globalist takeover. How a couple people in black suits and earpieces haven’t graced his front door holding a dossier on him is beyond me.
But make no mistake, I often tell him, you have a big-ole file in some intelligence computer server somewhere. But, hey, this is America. He can believe what he wants to believe. Then there is Dan, five years my junior. His political views can be summed up as, “Orange Man Evil.” To his credit, he has been a Bernie Sanders supporter before supporting Bernie Sanders was cool. He supports Sanders because he has never changed his tune to go along with the political winds. I wonder if Dan actually knows how out of tune Sanders is, and that if the world were made of marshmallows and Skittles, Bernie Sanders’ policies might work. But they don’t.
Dan and Brian rarely talk. Delving into politics has pretty much ruined that. Group texts between three brothers who should be talking about beer and football usually end up with me texting, “What happened to Dan?”
Mom and Brian rarely talk now because of ... drumroll, please ... politics. A group text about a preseason football game between the Cowboys and Steelers ended quickly when Brian texted, “The NFL is too woke for me.”
So I see my family on the verge of what so many other families in this toxic culture we now find ourselves in. Differences in how we view the world, which once might have opened up an honest dialogue, now just devolve first into quick departures from conversations to downright disdain for the other.
Yet somehow, I can talk and text with Brian and Lori. I can text with Dan and talk to Mom on the phone. I can listen to Dan talk bad about Orange Man and Brian wax poetic about Weekend at Bidens, wondering if our president actually is alive.
I learned this many years ago, and it has sustained me in trying to maintain relationships with the entire family. Before the political climate became toxic beyond repair and while I was living 1,000 miles from home, I could talk to Dad and badmouth Chuck Schumer and Mario Cuomo. I could hang up and talk to Mom about the downtrodden. I listened. I absorbed their points of view and, most importantly, I respected where they came from.
I agreed with both of them on some things and disagreed on many more. But in the end, we always ended the conversations with the three greatest words on earth — “I Love You.” That is vastly more important than anything or anyone in politics.
Now I find myself trying to hold the family together as best I can, knowing that no matter who one pulls a lever for in a voting booth, some things are more
important. The closest people we ever will be acquainted with is our family, and it sends shots of heartache through my veins to see my brothers not talking or my mother not being able to see that while being “woke” to social ills has some merit, the “woke” movement has long since flown off the rails. But, hey, this is America, and she can believe what she wants to believe.
Each time the phone rings, I have to channel all of that experience from talking to parents who had absolutely nothing in common and being able to talk intelligently to both of them. We can still have civil conversations without instinctively taking our basketball and going home. Or we can just see that the clock on all of our lives is ticking faster and faster every day.
Brian and Lori are past 50 years old. Mom will soon be hitting 74. I’m 47 with a body abused over years that probably makes me closer to 65. Dan is still a young 42, although he seems to be getting older and grumpier every day — probably driven by politics.
My family is not unique. I am sure hundreds of families have been — and will continue — to be destroyed over the toxic nature of our political climate. I hope I never stoop to the level of abandoning family members because their passionate thoughts about the world are different than mine. It’s not worth it. It never will be.
I just hope when the phone rings this Saturday, I remember which brother I am talking to. It could get mighty ugly if I forget.
