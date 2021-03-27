Services will be 4 p.m. today (Saturday) at Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church in Laurel for Ms. Vicki Laverne Gray, 68, of Ellisville, who went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 24, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate with burial following in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Langley, Tee Walls, Hunter Shoemake, Don Tucker, George Kitchens and Derrick Stevens. Jamie Ishee is an honorary pallbearer.
Ms. Gray was a member of Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church. She was an organist for Houston Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bonnie Mae Shoemake and sister Betty Bond.
She is survived by her sons James Gray of Ellisville and Tyrell (Kelly) Gray of Ellisville; grandson Isiah Gray; brother Billy Shoemake of Ellisville; former husband Terry W. Gray of Laurel; nieces Melissa Kitchens, Vicki Lynn Dobbs, Charlene Shoemake and Kelli Shoemake.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. today at Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church in Ellisville.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of arrangements of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.