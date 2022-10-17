The logic and accuracy tests on the voting machine precinct scanners will be done starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday and, if needed, Friday at the North Laurel Voting Precinct off Audubon Drive in North Laurel. The public is invited to observe the testing of the machines, which is required by law.
Training for new poll workers will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27 at the North Laurel Voting Precinct off Audubon Drive in North Laurel. There will be classes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. there each day, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.
Midterm elections are set for Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.