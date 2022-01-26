Each morning as I reach for my socks and shoes, Walter the Dog springs to attention.
If I walk toward the bathroom, he follows. If I grab a second cup of coffee, he stands behind me staring. When I sit down to drink said coffee, he sits in front of me, eyes wide open and tail wagging.
When the long-sleeve shirt goes on and I walk toward the kitchen to where the plastic Walmart sacks are kept, he dances across the floor. When he hears the plastic crumple, he loses it.
It’s time for his morning walk.
Walks with Walter began in September after Hurricane Ida transformed our fenced-in backyard into a small, open prairie. Compared to how most of the neighborhood fared, we were the recipient of good luck, good fortune or some sort of divine intervention. In a war zone of downed trees, snapped power lines, roofs ripped off homes and cars destroyed, the fact that we lost only a back fence was a miracle — in more ways than one.
It set me off walking every day through the once-destroyed neighborhoods. I have no choice. Walter will not let me take a day off. The hardest thing to accomplish when not wanting to do something is motivation. Self-motivation can be terribly difficult, but having the dog not leave your side, refusing any excuse, from cold to heat to rain, is the greatest motivation.
We started slowly, about 10 minutes spread between walking and Walter urinating on every blade of grass in every yard. Slowly, the walks got longer and longer, timed to enjoy the beauty of the sunrise. At one spot in our walk, the sun peers down an open fairway, providing the most amazing views of nature’s grandeur.
How easy it has become to overlook even the smallest gifts presented — a sunrise, the dog walk. Politics and divisions are making us sadder, less grateful to be alive. Depression creeps in, crippling many we know who choose to make the final solution instead of realizing the beauty that is life. Waking up each morning is beauty enough, especially for a recovering heart-attack patient like me.
But there was a time when I woke up in the same misery. There was a time when I looked on the gift that was my life and cursed it. Twenty-four years ago, I almost succeeded.
The year was 1998 and I shared a Chattanooga, Tenn., apartment with my mother. She was a stranger in a strange land. She lost her way terribly, eventually ending up back in the town in which she lived for the previous 25 years.
Her move left me with an apartment I could in no way afford, a job that was fit for a high-school student without any bills or obligations. Credit cards were being run up. Student loans were not being paid. The Murphy train was barreling toward the cliff with no relief in sight.
Before being evicted from the apartment I could not afford, I sat in solitude — the room pitch black. With a pharmacy’s worth of medication that my mom had left behind with her exit north, I plotted the end.
I was 24 years old with no prospects, no money and no hope. I took the first pill and chased it with a beer. It was a process I was prepared to repeat until I could repeat it no more.
The phone rang, interrupting my silent, solitary march toward death. Through luck, happenstance of serendipity, my father was on the other end, oblivious to what I was about to do. But he knew instantly something was wrong. He talked and talked and talked and refused to get off the phone until I promised not to do anything I couldn’t take back. He offered to leave his New York home that night and drive down, an offer I declined after I agreed to his promise. He convinced me that this was not my path, that the pain would subside, that everything could be — and would be — OK again.
I never took another pill that night. I cried myself to sleep.
I never thought about ending it all again. Had he not called? I shudder now to think of it.
I shudder to think of the 24 years that followed, the dogs I adopted, the love of my life I eventually found — my wife Michelle — the friends I made and the places I have gone. All of it would have ended in that dark, empty, cold living room.
Each time the rays of sunshine catch my face the right way, each time I hug my wife, each time I see the excitement of Walter wanting to go on his morning walk, I fight the memories of the dark times from creeping back into my psyche.
Saturday morning, a friend from college called to tell me about another friend who had lost her way. She shot herself in the head inside a car in a McDonald’s parking lot. So easily that could have been me. So easily that could be someone you know who is fighting these same demons. Hopelessness is crippling.
This coming Tuesday, Walter, Michelle and I will begin a monthlong journey to walk 50 miles in the month of February to bring awareness to suicide prevention. As part of that effort, we are hoping people will sponsor us. We don’t get a dime out of it, but monies raised go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Along the way, I will update our progress as all miles walked will be tracked by our iPhones. Walter will wear a specially designed bandana for the entire month.
Life is a gift, and don’t ever let anyone — especially your inner self — tell you that it is not. As the main character in the Apple TV series “Ted Lasso” says, “Every day is a gift, that’s why they call it the present.”
Amen.
