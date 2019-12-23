On their last night of action before the Christmas break, Wayne County’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams earned hard-fought victories over Laurel, in games that went down to the wire.
The Lady War Eagles staved off a late comeback attempt to win 49-44, and the War Eagles surged back from a late five-point deficit to win 62-61.
Although she was pleased with her team’s late-game resilience, LHS head coach Sherri Cooley says the Lady Tornadoes dug themselves into too big of a hole by not playing with that same energy in the first half.
“We came out flat,” Cooley said. “We fought hard in the second half to try to get back into the game, but it took so much energy to climb back up there that we ran out of gas at the end. We’ve got to play four quarters.”
The Lady War Eagles built their early lead with solid offensive performances by Knizja Lampley and Jamie Chambers, who combined for 17 points in the first half to give Wayne County a 27-19 advantage going into the break.
In the third quarter, Laurel’s senior point guard Beverly Tillman scored 10 of the Lady Tornadoes’ 12 points, setting the stage for a big surge in the fourth. Fellow senior India Singleton sank two shots from beyond the arc and helped Laurel climb within just two points of the lead in the waning moments of competition. However, four more points from Chambers and two made free throws by Lampley helped Wayne County protect the lead and earn the win.
Lampley and Tillman shown brightest in the contest, both leading their teams with 20 points apiece.
In the boys’ game, Laurel came out strong and led 51-45 entering the fourth quarter. Despite another phenomenal performance by senior Antwan Hatten, the Tornadoes, who were without head coach Marcus Price due to the flu, fell just short of ending the War Eagles’ five-game winning streak.
Wayne County head coach Kendrick Davis says he and his team knew to expect a tremendous challenge, not just on Friday but in any contest against the rival Tornadoes.
“This was a big test for us,” said Davis. “The last six years, we’ve been in the same region as Laurel. You know, Laurel versus Wayne County is a great rivalry. There’s always a playoff atmosphere, and it can always go either way.”
In a close game in front of their home crowd, senior guards Devonta Pittman and Raesheem McCall combined for 18 points in the final quarter, lifting the War Eagles back into the lead. Laurel’s senior guard Khylin Dixon sunk a 3-pointer with two seconds on the clock to make it a one-point ballgame, but the effort proved to be too little too late.
Hatten and Pittman put on a show for fans of both teams, scoring 27 points apiece in Friday night’s showdown.
Both schools will return to action after Christmas as participants in holiday tournaments over the weekend. Laurel’s teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in the West Jones Christmas Classic, and Wayne County’s teams will compete in the Gulfport Holiday Classic, where competition will begin Thursday and an overall winner will be crowned on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.