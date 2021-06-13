William Gardner Gowin

William “Billy” Gardner Gowin, 46, of Laurel went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 2, 2021 at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Billy was born on Nov. 13, 1974 at Towanda Memorial Hospital in Towanda, Pa. His parents are Michael (Christine) Gowin of Athens, Pa and Debra S. (Charlie) Walker of Laurel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leonard and Ada Gowin, Alice Norwood and Jesse and Barbara Walker.
He is survived by the love of his life Sindy Dement Gowin and his loving sons Thomas Powell (Amy), Stephen Gowin and Austin Gowin. He loved his grandchildren Daniel Powell, Tyler Powell, Noah Powell, Kai Powell, Kaleb Stringer, Aaliyah Stringer and Isabella Powell. He left behind brother Michael J. Gowin of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sisters Sarah Walters (Mike) of Laurel, Linda Smith of Ulster, Pa., and Jennifer Chilson of Rome, Pa. His nieces and nephews are Christian Russell, Bailee Walters, Colton Walters, Jayden Gowin and so many loved family members from Louisiana to New York State.
Billy was a graduate of Northeast Jones High School in Laurel. He spent six-plus years working for CaPar as a lineman. He loved his job and considered his coworkers as family, including his lifelong best friend and brother Charles Strickland. They will always remember their “Sasquatch." He had a love for motorcycles like no other. He played the saxophone and passed on his love for music to his boys. His family was his world.
Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. Let all that you do be done with love. — I Corinthians 16: 13-14
