William Rad Bray, 87, of Laurel passed away to his Heavenly Home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his home in Laurel.
Rad was born Jan. 28, 1933 in Chickasaw County to Thomas G. Bray and Ethel M. Clark Bray. On Dec. 26, 1952, he married the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Marie Spruill.
He served in the U. S. Navy and worked as a Mississippi State Highway Patrolman until his retirement. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. His hobbies included gardening, deer hunting and woodworking. He loved his church and his Bible.
Rad was preceded in death by his parents Thomas G. Bray and Ethel M. Bray; sisters Audie Dee Criddle and Evelyn R. Brand of Houston, Miss., and Mary L. Brown Mills of Memphis; brothers James R. Bray of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Donald G. Bray Pelahatchie; grandson Christopher Ryan Bray; son James Stanley Bray, and wife, Marie Spruill Bray.
Rad is survived by his son William “Bill” Rad Bray Jr. (Martha) of Laurel, daughter-in-law Linda Bray of Tallahassee, Fla., grandsons William “Lil Rad” Ray Bray III (Andrea) of Santa Ana, Calif., and Kevin Thomas Bray (LeAnn) of Laurel; and great-grandchildren Kyira Wicks Bray, and Ryder, Macie and Nolan; many nieces and nephews; and his church family.
Visitation and services will be Sunday, Nov. 29, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2 at First Baptist Church Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
