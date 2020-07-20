Man sought after chase,endangering child
A Laurel man is at-large after crashing a vehicle with a woman and child inside during a pursuit, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 15 North near Southeastern Baptist College early Friday evening when the driver, Antonio “Wop” Barnett, fled toward Laurel, at which point city police stepped in to help.
JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said Barnett reached “unsafe speeds” during the chase.
Barnett, 28, reportedly pulled into a yard on 6th Avenue and jumped out of the vehicle and fled before it crashed into a tree. Carter said a woman and child inside the vehicle were uninjured.
Barnett is wanted on charges of felony fleeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147.
“People wonder how traffic stops go bad, and then something like this happens,” Carter said. “We’re glad nobody was hurt.”
Barnett was arrested in March 2019 for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. He similarly fled police on foot after crashing with three vehicles and injuring two people.
