As President Joe Biden, the president who has no clothes, prepares to give his first national address tonight (Thursday) after Congress saddles our great-grandchildren with nearly $2 trillion further into debt. Tune in and watch. Watch this weak, old, feeble man who has the toughest job in the world. Watch as he struggles with squinted eyes to read words someone else has written appear on a teleprompter. Watch how he struggles through his address and ask yourself if you have confidence in him as president.
Then ask yourself if he is actually the president or not. Could this man actually lead a nation? Watch him. It is unfathomable that he is not being controlled by forces “behind the scenes” — a perfect Manchurian candidate if ever there was one.
He is clueless and so easily controlled, he would do whatever his “handlers” tell him to do. That is why he never gets in front of even the softball-throwing Washington press corps. He is incapable of answering questions on the fly. How could he be capable when he is not even capable of reading a teleprompter without stumbling and stammering? If he ever does get in front of media who might actually ask him a probing question, he would melt as fast as a Sno Cone on a Mississippi August afternoon.
After watching Biden, settle in and watch Mel Brooks’ classic film “Blazing Saddles,” before the miserable Woke generation sends the film to the burn pile. For them, who get offended even hearing the word “offended,” they might want to skip this exercise.
But for those who can think for themselves and take art for what it is, pay close attention to one scene in particular. Although the movie was released in 1972 — the same year aged Joe Biden assumed his role as career politician — it is prophetic for the goings on in the White House since Biden stumbled his way through an inauguration speech.
The scene features Brooks playing the character of Gov. Lepetomane, who is occupying the governor’s office but far from an actual governor. He is seated with his deputy Hedley Lamarr, an evil man who is the power behind the throne, if you will.
The governor is bouncing child-like on his chair, making sexual advances toward his assistant as Lamarr is putting bills in front of his face. His pen glides over the pages as he bellows, “work, work, work ... work, work, work …” He doesn’t look at what he is signing. He doesn’t care. Whatever he must sign. “Just put it in front of me and I will sign it.” He has no clue what he is doing. He just signs bills.
Fast forward to January 2021 and Joe Biden could very well be seen bouncing in his chair mumbling “work, work, work” as his evil “power behind the throne” minions put executive orders in front of him. They tell him what to say, how to act and to talk in a tone that seems genuine and caring. Then they tell him where to sign and help him get his pen in his pocket.
His executive orders defy reality and are having serious, real-world consequences on this nation, or at least what is left of it. Have you noticed that six months ago you were paying about a buck-eighty a gallon for gasoline and now it’s nearing $2.50? Have you noticed the humanitarian crisis on our Southern border as Biden’s handlers say, “Nothing to see here ... go on your way.”
Work, work, work ... work, work, work ...
We should all have empathy for Joe Biden. And we should scorn those who have pushed this decrepit old man into the lion’s den. He has no business running a lemonade stand in his Delaware neighborhood, let alone running the country. He struggles through words put in front of his face. He doesn’t do actual press conferences, and on the rare occasion he is put in front of advocates dressed as reporters and does face a tough question, Joe’s handlers whoosh him off the stage out of fear of what he might say. Recently when he offered to answer questions, his handlers cut the video feed to keep him silent — twice. Feckless Washington reporters, who are little more than Democrat donors, don’t push back. It doesn’t matter how bad Biden’s policies are for America, at least he is not sending mean tweets.
When it comes to Biden, he is one of two things — a liar for campaigning as blue-collar, Scranton Uncle Joe only to end up being a blank check for the radical left, or he is a clear and present danger to this country for allowing himself to be a Trojan horse and abdicate his authority to a shadow government that would make for a perfect plot to a Tom Clancy novel. Either way, we all should be scared with this man in power.
“Work, work work …” Biden will say, bouncing child-like in his chair as he is given orders to sign, which he will do — if he can find his pen. Who cares what is contained in those orders?
It’s time for Joe’s ice cream break.
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
